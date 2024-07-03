Anant, Radhika wedding: Menu to serve Chaat from Kashi Chaat Bhandaar

Entertainment
The wedding menu for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant will have dishes from Varanasi's famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar, such as tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi
Nita Ambani's visit to Varanasi's Kashi Chaat Bhandar in June led to selection of their chaat for wedding. She enjoyed the offerings, invited owner Rakesh Keshari to cater event
Nita Ambani's endorsement has boosted Kashi Chaat Bhandaar's popularity, attracting local, international tourists eager to sample chaats she praised, tikki chaat, tomato chaat
The wedding celebrations, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, begin on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah ceremony. Guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire
The festivities continue with Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, conclude with Mangal Utsav, wedding reception, on July 14. Guests are requested to dress in Indian chic for grand event