Alisha Chinai Birthday: Know career, controversy of singer

Entertainment
Pop singer Alisha Chinai will celebrate her 60th birthday on March 18, 2025.
Alisha was born on March 18, 1965, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Alisha started her career as a singer in 1985 with the album Jaadu
Alisha's song 'Made in India' in 1995 made her a star singer
Alisha Chinai has sung many superhit songs like 'Kaate Nahi Katte', 'Kajraare'
The list also includes 'Bebo Main Bebo', 'No Entry', 'Touch Me Touch Me', 'Tinka'
Alisha accused Anu Malik of harassment, demanded compensation of ₹27 lakhs
After this, Anu Malik filed a defamation case against Alisha
After the controversies, Alisha's graph kept falling, she could not recover from it
Alisha stays connected with people through posts on Insta, away from singing
Akshay Kumar, John Abraham to return for a comedy? Check here
'The Diplomat' Box Office Day 2 earning; Comparison with 'Chhaava'
'Anupamaa' Spoiler alert: Anuj to return? Dramatic twists ahead
Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor: 10 bollywood stars who are vegetarian