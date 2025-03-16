Entertainment

Alisha Chinai Birthday: Know career, controversy of singer

Pop singer Alisha Chinai will celebrate her 60th birthday on March 18, 2025.

Alisha was born on March 18, 1965, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Career

Alisha started her career as a singer in 1985 with the album Jaadu

Alisha's song 'Made in India' in 1995 made her a star singer

Superhit songs

Alisha Chinai has sung many superhit songs like 'Kaate Nahi Katte', 'Kajraare'

The list also includes 'Bebo Main Bebo', 'No Entry', 'Touch Me Touch Me', 'Tinka'

Accused Anu Malik

Alisha accused Anu Malik of harassment, demanded compensation of ₹27 lakhs

After this, Anu Malik filed a defamation case against Alisha

After the controversies, Alisha's graph kept falling, she could not recover from it

Alisha stays connected with people through posts on Insta, away from singing

