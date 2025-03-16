Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham to return for a comedy? Check here

John and Akshay will come together again

John Abraham has expressed his desire to do a comedy movie with Akshay Kumar once again. Both have worked in "Garam Masala", "Desi Boyz", “Housefull 2”

John wants to make people laugh now

John Abraham told PTI that "I am trying to do something funny. You should make people laugh and entertain them, not just achieve something without any meaning

Akshay and John gave a superhit movie

Now look, 'Garam Masala' was very special, and such films are very different. So, I am looking for a script, I am trying to do something funny

Akshay is also ready for the new project

John said that he is "in talks" with Akshay about a possible reunion. The Diplomat actor said that we are talking. It would be surprising if something happens

Expressed desire to work with Akshay

I am looking for an excuse to work with Akshay again because Akshay and I are inspired by each other's energy. So, I am looking for an excuse to work with him again soon

Shivam Nair became John's favorite director

John Abraham expressed his desire to work in a comedy movie directed by ‘The Diplomat’ director Shivam Nair, he has a tremendous sense of humor

John's great bonding with 'The Diplomat' director

John Abraham said, “I love comedy very much. Shivam Nair is really a very funny person. He has mastered it

John expressed his desire to The Diplomat director

‘Shivam, let's make a comedy’, his sense of humor is such that you will laugh out loud. So, I am waiting for a film written by him."

