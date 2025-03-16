Akshay Kumar, John Abraham to return for a comedy? Check here

Entertainment
John Abraham has expressed his desire to do a comedy movie with Akshay Kumar once again. Both have worked in "Garam Masala", "Desi Boyz", “Housefull 2”
John Abraham told PTI that "I am trying to do something funny. You should make people laugh and entertain them, not just achieve something without any meaning
Now look, 'Garam Masala' was very special, and such films are very different. So, I am looking for a script, I am trying to do something funny
John said that he is "in talks" with Akshay about a possible reunion. The Diplomat actor said that we are talking. It would be surprising if something happens
I am looking for an excuse to work with Akshay again because Akshay and I are inspired by each other's energy. So, I am looking for an excuse to work with him again soon
John Abraham expressed his desire to work in a comedy movie directed by ‘The Diplomat’ director Shivam Nair, he has a tremendous sense of humor
John Abraham said, “I love comedy very much. Shivam Nair is really a very funny person. He has mastered it
‘Shivam, let's make a comedy’, his sense of humor is such that you will laugh out loud. So, I am waiting for a film written by him."
