Entertainment

When Akshay Kumar almost left THIS movie over Pakistan dialogue; Read

Akshay Kumar's powerful role in 'Sky Force'

In 'Sky Force', Akshay Kumar is seen in the role of a true patriot and a dashing officer of the Indian Air Force, who is ready to answer Pakistan in its own language.

Akshay Kumar once refused to speak anti-Pakistan dialogues

There was a time when Akshay Kumar refused to speak anti-Pakistan dialogues. He even threatened the makers to leave the film.

Akshay Kumar didn't want to speak anti-Pakistan dialogues

During the shoot of Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004), Akshay Kumar insisted on removing an anti-Pakistan dialogue, expressing concerns over its controversial nature.

Akshay Kumar threatened to leave the film

Akshay Kumar threatened to leave the film unless a politically negative line against Pakistan was removed. The makers eventually gave in to his demand.

 

'Ab Tumhare Hawale...' was a disaster at the box office

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, directed and produced by Anil Sharma, had a budget of around ₹20 crores but failed at the box office, earning only ₹11.56 crores.

 

