When Akshay Kumar almost left THIS movie over Pakistan dialogue; Read

Entertainment
In 'Sky Force', Akshay Kumar is seen in the role of a true patriot and a dashing officer of the Indian Air Force, who is ready to answer Pakistan in its own language.
There was a time when Akshay Kumar refused to speak anti-Pakistan dialogues. He even threatened the makers to leave the film.
During the shoot of Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004), Akshay Kumar insisted on removing an anti-Pakistan dialogue, expressing concerns over its controversial nature.
Akshay Kumar threatened to leave the film unless a politically negative line against Pakistan was removed. The makers eventually gave in to his demand.
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, directed and produced by Anil Sharma, had a budget of around ₹20 crores but failed at the box office, earning only ₹11.56 crores.
