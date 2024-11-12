When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is currently in the limelight due to his film Singham Again, which is doing well at the box office. His film Naam is releasing on November 15th.
Ajay Devgn is the son-in-law of the Samarth-Mukherjee family of Bollywood. His mother-in-law is Tanuja, a top actress of yesteryears.
Years ago, Tanuja was very angry with her son-in-law Ajay Devgn for something he did and scolded him severely.
Once, Ajay Devgn called to talk to Kajol, and Tanuja answered. Ajay simply asked to speak to Kajol without any pleasantries. This angered Tanuja.
Tanuja didn't like Ajay Devgn's behavior. She told him, "Listen, you have to call me Mom, Mother-in-law, or Tanuja Ji from now on." Ajay realized his mistake.
After Tanuja's scolding, whenever Ajay Devgn called his in-laws, he would respectfully greet Tanuja as 'Mom'.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol dated for a long time before getting married. However, Kajol's father was not happy with this marriage.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol have 2 children. The couple lives with their family in a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai named Shivshakti. Ajay's mother also lives with them.