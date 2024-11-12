Bandit Queen to Kama Sutra: 7 Movies banned in India

Entertainment
Directed by Mira Nair, this film based on the ancient Hindu text was banned in India for its explicit sexual content.
A biographical drama on Phoolan Devi, it was banned after she disputed the film’s accuracy, despite its screening at international film festivals.
Based on the 1993 bomb blasts, this film was banned due to its portrayal of real events, as the court verdict was still pending.
A political satire on Indian politics, the film was banned after its controversial content, and all copies were reportedly destroyed by political supporters.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film exploring drugs, intimate scenes, and violence was banned by the censor board for its explicit and controversial content.
The first Indian film to openly depict a homosexual relationship, it sparked protests and was banned by the censor board due to its controversial subject.
This film was banned for its explicit portrayal of same-sex relationships and religious extremism, facing backlash for its bold content and themes.