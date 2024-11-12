Shah Rukh Khan's childhood photos; Check out superstar's old photos

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is known for his gentle nature. His rise to superstardom in Bollywood is a fascinating story. Let's explore the background of the actor
Let's check out Shah Rukh Khan's childhood photos
It's no exaggeration to call the child in this picture one of Bollywood's most successful actors
He started his career on the small screen. 4 years after appearing on TV in 1988, this actor got a chance in Bollywood
This actor made his Bollywood debut in 1992 and his first film was a super hit. Within the next 3 years, 13 of his films were released
He is the only actor to have delivered two thousand crore rupee grossing films consecutively. He is the richest actor in the country and the fourth richest actor in the world
The actor we are talking about is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. His first film 'Deewana' was released in 1992 and became a super hit
Shah Rukh Khan has acted in over 90 films, of which only 20 have been flops. He has delivered 32 hit, super hit, and blockbuster hit films
Shah Rukh Khan's two films released in 2023 earned a whopping 1000 crore rupees. His 'Pathan' earned 1050.3 crore worldwide and 'Jawan' earned 1148.32 crore worldwide
Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of 6159 crore. Globally, he is the fourth richest actor after Tyler Perry, Jerry Seinfeld, and Dwayne Johnson
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films include 'King,' in which he stars with his daughter Suhana for the first time. He will also be seen in 'Tiger vs Pathan' with Salman Khan