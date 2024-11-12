Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's childhood photos; Check out superstar's old photos

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his gentle nature. His rise to superstardom in Bollywood is a fascinating story. Let's explore the background of the actor

Shah Rukh Khan

Let's check out Shah Rukh Khan's childhood photos

Bollywood's most successful actor

It's no exaggeration to call the child in this picture one of Bollywood's most successful actors

Actor in the entertainment industry since the 80s

He started his career on the small screen. 4 years after appearing on TV in 1988, this actor got a chance in Bollywood

Delivered a super hit on debut

This actor made his Bollywood debut in 1992 and his first film was a super hit. Within the next 3 years, 13 of his films were released

Two 1000 crore grossing movies

He is the only actor to have delivered two thousand crore rupee grossing films consecutively. He is the richest actor in the country and the fourth richest actor in the world

Who is this actor?

The actor we are talking about is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. His first film 'Deewana' was released in 1992 and became a super hit

Shah Rukh Khan acted in over 90 films

Shah Rukh Khan has acted in over 90 films, of which only 20 have been flops. He has delivered 32 hit, super hit, and blockbuster hit films

Shah Rukh Khan's two 1000 crore films

Shah Rukh Khan's two films released in 2023 earned a whopping 1000 crore rupees. His 'Pathan' earned 1050.3 crore worldwide and 'Jawan' earned 1148.32 crore worldwide

World's fourth richest actor

Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of 6159 crore. Globally, he is the fourth richest actor after Tyler Perry, Jerry Seinfeld, and Dwayne Johnson

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films include 'King,' in which he stars with his daughter Suhana for the first time. He will also be seen in 'Tiger vs Pathan' with Salman Khan

