YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos

Abhira's child passes away

High drama unfolds in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as Abhira and Ruhi deliver their babies. Tragedy strikes as Abhira's child dies

Abhira finds happiness

With Ruhi in a coma, Rohit gives his child to Abhira, bringing her joy. Ruhi will soon regain consciousness

Abhira receives a child

Upon regaining consciousness, Ruhi inquires about her baby and discovers Rohit gave his child to Abhira

Ruhi's fury ignites

Ruhi's anger flares, leading to a confrontation with Abhira. Armaan and Abhira decide to take a drastic step

Abhira flees with the child

Armaan and Abhira seize the opportunity and run away with Ruhi's baby, leaving her devastated

What twist awaits?

The anticipation builds as viewers wonder what the show's creators have in store and how Ruhi will reclaim her child

