YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos

High drama unfolds in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as Abhira and Ruhi deliver their babies. Tragedy strikes as Abhira's child dies
With Ruhi in a coma, Rohit gives his child to Abhira, bringing her joy. Ruhi will soon regain consciousness
Upon regaining consciousness, Ruhi inquires about her baby and discovers Rohit gave his child to Abhira
Ruhi's anger flares, leading to a confrontation with Abhira. Armaan and Abhira decide to take a drastic step
Armaan and Abhira seize the opportunity and run away with Ruhi's baby, leaving her devastated
The anticipation builds as viewers wonder what the show's creators have in store and how Ruhi will reclaim her child