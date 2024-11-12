Pushpa 2 to Sikandar: 6 Exciting upcoming films of Rashmika Mandanna

Entertainment
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in about 6 films in the coming time. These include action to horror films. Let's know about them...
Everyone is waiting for Rashmika Mandanna's action film Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. The film is releasing on December 5. The film's director is Sukumar.
Rashmika Mandanna stars as Sambhaji's wife in the period drama Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set to release on December 6.
Rashmika Mandanna will share the screen with Salman Khan for the first time in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, set to release on Eid 2025.
Rashmika Mandanna stars in the thriller romance The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, alongside Dixit Shetty. The film is set to release in 2025.
Rashmika will be seen alongside Nagarjuna and Dhanush in the Tamil-Telugu action-drama Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. This movie will also release in 2025.
Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the horror-comedy film Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana. This film will be released in theaters on the occasion of Diwali 2025.