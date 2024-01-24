What will be Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' runtime on OTT?

Entertainment
Those who missed Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' on the big screen can see it on Netflix starting January 26.
There are no additional scenes in the film; the duration of the film stays the same as the theatrical version, which is 3 hours, 23 minutes, and 29 seconds.
However, the Delhi High Court summoned Netflix India when Cine 1 Studios, the film's co-producer, sought to block the release of 'Animal' on digital and satellite platforms.
Clearing the air, an insider stated to India Today, "The case is settled, and there are no issues now; the film will be released on the specified date on Netflix."
'Animal,' which was released on December 1, 2023, grossed more than Rs 550 crore net in India and Rs 900 crore globally.
'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashimka Mandana and is about a complex connection between a father and his son.