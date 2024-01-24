Entertainment

Has Shruti Haasan replaced Samantha in 'Chennai Story'? Details here

Samantha's role

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was cast as a bisexual Tamil woman in the film 'Chennai Story'.

Samantha backs out from film

Samantha has backed out from doing the film as she is on a health break due to her auto-immune illness, Myositis.

Shruti Haasan replaces Samantha

Now, Shruti Haasan has been approached for the film and she will be playing a spunky private detective's role in the film.

About 'Chennai Story'

The film will go into topics of love, self-expression, and acceptance. The team includes cinematographer Graham Frake and production designer Ciaran Thompson.

'Chennai Story' based on

'Chennai Story' is based on Timeri N Murari's classic, 'The Arrangements of Love'. 

Shruti Haasan on 'Chennai Story'

"Hailing from Chennai, The film's story about the diversity and uniqueness of Chennai is very special to me — collaborating with Phil is something I'm very excited to do." 

Shruti Haasan on her role

" I fully support Sunitha Tati's objective of bringing a culturally rich story to an international audience through Chennai Story."

