Has Shruti Haasan replaced Samantha in 'Chennai Story'? Details here

Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was cast as a bisexual Tamil woman in the film 'Chennai Story'.
Samantha has backed out from doing the film as she is on a health break due to her auto-immune illness, Myositis.
Now, Shruti Haasan has been approached for the film and she will be playing a spunky private detective's role in the film.
The film will go into topics of love, self-expression, and acceptance. The team includes cinematographer Graham Frake and production designer Ciaran Thompson.
'Chennai Story' is based on Timeri N Murari's classic, 'The Arrangements of Love'.
"Hailing from Chennai, The film's story about the diversity and uniqueness of Chennai is very special to me — collaborating with Phil is something I'm very excited to do."
" I fully support Sunitha Tati's objective of bringing a culturally rich story to an international audience through Chennai Story."