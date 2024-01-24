Entertainment

'Shaitaan'

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan share film's first look, teaser releases tomorrow 

Image credits: Instagram

The first look post

On Wednesday, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika shared the first look from their upcoming film 'Shaitaan'.

'Shaitaan' teaser

Sharing the poster, they also revealed that the teaser will be out on January 25, 2024.

The caption

"#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you. Teaser out tomorrow.Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Jyotika's comeback

With 'Shaitaan', Jyotika’s comeback in the Hindi cinema after a long hiatus.

'Shaitaan' release date

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the supernatural thriller will release in theatres on March 8, 2024.

Produced by

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

