Entertainment
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan share film's first look, teaser releases tomorrow
On Wednesday, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika shared the first look from their upcoming film 'Shaitaan'.
Sharing the poster, they also revealed that the teaser will be out on January 25, 2024.
"#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you. Teaser out tomorrow.Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."
With 'Shaitaan', Jyotika’s comeback in the Hindi cinema after a long hiatus.
Directed by Vikas Bahl, the supernatural thriller will release in theatres on March 8, 2024.
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.