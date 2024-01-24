Entertainment

Not Roshan, but THIS is Hrithik's actual surname

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is known as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, and his charismatic performances have earned him a good name in the film business.

Hrithik Roshan's actual surname

Surprisingly, his surname is not Roshan and he was born Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath.

Hrithik's origin

Nagrath reflects that he is a Brahmin or a Punjabi Saraswat origin.

Change of surname

He and his family eventually changed their name to Roshan to honor his legendary grandpa, 'Roshan Saab,' a well-known Bollywood music director.

Hrithik's nickname

His nickname 'Duggu' is a reference to his father's name, 'Guddu.'

Professional front

Hrithik will be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, which is set to release on Januar 25, 2024.

