Not Roshan, but THIS is Hrithik's actual surname

Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan is known as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, and his charismatic performances have earned him a good name in the film business.
Surprisingly, his surname is not Roshan and he was born Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath.
Nagrath reflects that he is a Brahmin or a Punjabi Saraswat origin.
He and his family eventually changed their name to Roshan to honor his legendary grandpa, 'Roshan Saab,' a well-known Bollywood music director.
His nickname 'Duggu' is a reference to his father's name, 'Guddu.'
Hrithik will be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, which is set to release on Januar 25, 2024.