Entertainment
Alia started her YouTube channel on March 7, 2019. She mostly shares updates about her life, her fitness secrets and updates about her upcoming films on her channel.
On her channel, the popular actress shares every sneak peek of her personal and professional life. She started her channel on September 10, 2019.
The actress started the YouTube channel on June 7, 2016. She is an active user and usually posts videos regarding fitness and wellness.
She is very active on her YouTube channel. Nora started her YouTube channel on August 9, 2008.
The next Bollywood actress who is quite popular on YouTube is Jacqueline Fernandez. She started her channel on June 12, 2019.