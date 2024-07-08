Entertainment

THESE Bollywood divas have their YouTube channels

Image credits: Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi Instagram

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia started her YouTube channel on March 7, 2019. She mostly shares updates about her life, her fitness secrets and updates about her upcoming films on her channel. 

2. Madhuri Dixit

On her channel, the popular actress shares every sneak peek of her personal and professional life. She started her channel on September 10, 2019.

3. Shilpa Shetty

The actress started the YouTube channel on June 7, 2016. She is an active user and usually posts videos regarding fitness and wellness.

4. Nora Fatehi

She is very active on her YouTube channel. Nora started her YouTube channel on August 9, 2008. 

5. Jacqueline Fernandez

The next Bollywood actress who is quite popular on YouTube is Jacqueline Fernandez. She started her channel on June 12, 2019.

