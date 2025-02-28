Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra LOVE story and pregnancy announcement

Entertainment
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra announced on February 28 that they are going to be parents. They shared a photo on social media showing baby socks in their hands.
Kiara and Sidharth have described their unborn child as the biggest gift of their lives. They wrote in the caption of the picture, "The biggest gift of our lives. Coming soon."
Kiara -Sidharth's wedding took place on 7 February 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story started in 2020 when they were shooting for the film 'Shershaah' (2021). Both were seen as a couple in the film.
Sidharth Malhotra proposed to Kiara Advani in Rome in a romantic style. Kiara revealed this in an episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8'.
Kiara told Karan, "I was very happy. Then he said the line from 'Shershaah', 'Dilli ka seedha-saada launda hoon'. He said the whole dialogue and I burst out laughing."
Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 'Yodha' and his next film is 'Param Sundari'. Kiara, who was last seen in 'Game Changer', will next be seen in 'Toxic' (Kannada) and 'War 2'.
