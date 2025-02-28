Rashmika Mandanna: Indian box office QUEEN with 3 Rs 400 Crore movies

Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna, who came to Bollywood from South cinema, her magic is speaking volumes at the box office. Her films are earning tremendously.
Rashmika Mandanna's recent release Hindi film 'Chhava' has earned ₹411 crores in India. The film has done this amazing feat in just 14 days.
Rashmika Mandanna has become the first actress whose back-to-back three films have crossed the ₹400 crore mark at the domestic box office.
Before 'Chhava', the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2' had crossed the ₹400 CR earning in India. The Hindi version of this movie with Rashmika's Srivalli role earned ₹830.10 CR in India.
Before 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika Mandanna's 'Animal' had crossed 400 crores at the domestic box office. Released in 2023, this film had earned ₹556.36 crores in India.
It is expected that Rashmika Mandanna can also give a fourth consecutive 400 crore Hindi film. It is estimated that her upcoming film 'Sikandar' can earn 400 crores+.
Apart from Rashmika, Deepika, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna, Amisha Patel, Shraddha and Nayantara have also given 400 crore films. But only one each. No one is even close to Rashmika.
Nadaaniyan to Emergency: 6 Movies and Web Series to watch in March
Georgina Rodriguez: 6 times Ronaldo's lady love slayed in white (PICS)
Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more
Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film surpasses 500 crore, Check