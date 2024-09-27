Entertainment

What is the meaning of Jr NTR's film title Devara?

Devara

After RRR, Jr NTR's 'Devara' is releasing tomorrow.

Midnight 1 am release:

For Jr NTR fans, the film will be screened in over 500 theaters at 1 am.

 

Devara Meaning

Meanwhile, the film crew has announced that the meaning of Jr NTR's film is 'God'.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR also said in an interview that Devara is a word that refers to the God we worship.

Dual Role

Jr NTR plays a dual role in the film Devara.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine opposite Jr NTR in this film.

Introduction to South Indian Cinema:

Actress Janhvi Kapoor makes her South Indian debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara.

Saif Ali Khan:

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays the villain.

