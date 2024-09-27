What is the meaning of Jr NTR's film title Devara?

Entertainment
After RRR, Jr NTR's 'Devara' is releasing tomorrow.
For Jr NTR fans, the film will be screened in over 500 theaters at 1 am.
Meanwhile, the film crew has announced that the meaning of Jr NTR's film is 'God'.
Jr NTR also said in an interview that Devara is a word that refers to the God we worship.
Jr NTR plays a dual role in the film Devara.
Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine opposite Jr NTR in this film.
Actress Janhvi Kapoor makes her South Indian debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays the villain.