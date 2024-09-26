RRR to Kalki AD: Most expensive Indian films and where to watch online

Entertainment
Prabhas' film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has a budget of Rs 600 crore. You can watch this film on Netflix.
Rajinikanth's film '2.0' was made on a budget of Rs 570 crore. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Prabhas' film 'Adipurush' cost Rs 500 crore to make. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film 'RRR' had a budget of Rs 550 crore. You can watch this film on Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film 'Brahmastra' was made for Rs 410 crore. You can watch this on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Prabhas' film 'Saaho' was made for 350 crores. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Prabhas' film 'Radhe Shyam' was made for Rs 350 crore. You can watch it on Netflix, Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video.