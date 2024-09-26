Watch Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' on THIS OTT platform

Entertainment
'Stree 2', starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has had a successful box office run in India, collecting over Rs 580 crore in the previous 42 days.
While the first 'Stree' is accessible on Disney+ Hotstar, speculations indicate the sequel will be released on Amazon Prime Video.
The makers have yet to finalize a release date, although the picture is scheduled to begin streaming on September 27 as a rental.
If 'Stree 2' continues to perform well in theaters, its OTT release date could be moved to October.
Meanwhile, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film has made Bollywood history by grossing more than Rs 600 crore in just 39 days.