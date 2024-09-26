Entertainment

Watch Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' on THIS OTT platform

Box office collection

'Stree 2', starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has had a successful box office run in India, collecting over Rs 580 crore in the previous 42 days. 

OTT release

While the first 'Stree' is accessible on Disney+ Hotstar, speculations indicate the sequel will be released on Amazon Prime Video. 

OTT release

The makers have yet to finalize a release date, although the picture is scheduled to begin streaming on September 27 as a rental.

OTT release

If 'Stree 2' continues to perform well in theaters, its OTT release date could be moved to October.

Box office history

Meanwhile, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film has made Bollywood history by grossing more than Rs 600 crore in just 39 days.

