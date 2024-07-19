What is special about Rs 2 crore watches Ambani gifted to 20 guests?

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married on July 12, and he went all out, gifting his 20 groomsmen Audemars Piguet watches costing more than Rs 2 crore each.
Anant gave this lavish gift to only a few people, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Meezaan Jafri.
The watch has a 41 mm 18K rose gold case with a screw-locked crown and a sapphire crystal back, measures 9.5 mm thick, and has a total diameter of 29 mm.
The dial, likewise in pink gold, features a Grande Tapisserie pattern and its inner bezel is similarly pink gold.
The watch includes a perpetual calendar that shows the week, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, and hours and minutes.
These watches are just 20 and made only for the Ambani's.