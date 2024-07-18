Janhvi Kapoor in hospital; here's what we know

Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress preparing for the premiere of her film Ulajh, has allegedly been hospitalised owing to food sickness.
She was transported to the hospital on Thursday (July 18) because she felt weak. She has reportedly also postponed her professional obligations.
According to the news report, Janhvi was bedridden at home on Wednesday because she felt 'frail, weak, and nervous'.
A close friend of Janhvi told the news portal that she had postponed all of her appointments for Wednesday and the remainder of the week.
On Thursday, she felt even worse. So, the family decided to get her proper medical attention and got her admitted into the hospital."
"She is on the way to recovery now, though still very weak."
According to the source, the actress should be freed by Friday (July 19). However, Janhvi has yet to respond to the report.