Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic divorce reason OUT

After months of speculations, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have confirmed their separation. The two celebrities have parted ways after four years of togetherness.

Image credits: Social Media

The estranged couple, who married in May 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, mutually decided to separate.

Image credits: Instagram

On Thursday (July 18), Hardik and Natasa issued an official statement announcing their split.

Image credits: Social Media

They asked their supporters to respect their privacy during this 'tough and sensitive period'. They disabled the comments area of the Insta, urging their followers not to guess.

Image credits: instagram

Hardik and Natasa were engaged in January 2020 and later married on May 31, 2020. In July 2020, they welcomed their newborn son, Agatsya.

Image credits: Instagram

In 2023, the former couple repeated their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in front of relatives and close friends.

Image credits: Instagram

Speculation arose when actress deleted Pandya surname from her Instagram profile and did not attend any IPL matches during Hardik's debut season as captain of the Mumbai Indians.

Image credits: Instagram

Finally, the pair put a stop to all of the speculations circulating on the internet and announced their split.

Image credits: Instagram

Hardik attended the Ambani wedding alone, and Natasa has been silent on social media about Hardik's success in the Cricket World Cup. 

Image credits: Instagram

Their disputes aside, the couple stressed respect and co-parenting their son Agastya. They urged public understanding and privacy throughout this changeover.

Image credits: Instagram

The couple's social media usage dropped. She stopped writing about Hardik and erased his last name from her profile, while he stopped like her postings.

Image credits: instagram

Natasa was friendly with Hardik's brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma despite their marital problems. The conflict was likely between Hardik and Natasa.

Image credits: instagram

According to several sources, communication breakdown was a major cause. Their failure to resolve problems increased distance.

Image credits: instagram

Natasa's modelling and acting career and Hardik's strenuous cricket career reportedly drove them apart. The pair had trouble balancing work and life.

Image credits: Instagram
