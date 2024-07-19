Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic divorce reason OUT

Entertainment
After months of speculations, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have confirmed their separation. The two celebrities have parted ways after four years of togetherness.
The estranged couple, who married in May 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, mutually decided to separate.
On Thursday (July 18), Hardik and Natasa issued an official statement announcing their split.
They asked their supporters to respect their privacy during this 'tough and sensitive period'. They disabled the comments area of the Insta, urging their followers not to guess.
Hardik and Natasa were engaged in January 2020 and later married on May 31, 2020. In July 2020, they welcomed their newborn son, Agatsya.
In 2023, the former couple repeated their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in front of relatives and close friends.
Speculation arose when actress deleted Pandya surname from her Instagram profile and did not attend any IPL matches during Hardik's debut season as captain of the Mumbai Indians.
Finally, the pair put a stop to all of the speculations circulating on the internet and announced their split.
Hardik attended the Ambani wedding alone, and Natasa has been silent on social media about Hardik's success in the Cricket World Cup.
Their disputes aside, the couple stressed respect and co-parenting their son Agastya. They urged public understanding and privacy throughout this changeover.
The couple's social media usage dropped. She stopped writing about Hardik and erased his last name from her profile, while he stopped like her postings.
Natasa was friendly with Hardik's brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma despite their marital problems. The conflict was likely between Hardik and Natasa.
According to several sources, communication breakdown was a major cause. Their failure to resolve problems increased distance.
Natasa's modelling and acting career and Hardik's strenuous cricket career reportedly drove them apart. The pair had trouble balancing work and life.