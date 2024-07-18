Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya announce divorce on Instagram

Entertainment
Finally, Natasa Stankovic made public her decision to end her relationship with cricket player Hardik Pandya.
The ex-duo published a statement on Thursday evening revealing they are no longer together. The statement was issued in an official capacity.
The couple on the post mentioned that it was a “tough decision” for both of them and shared that they will continue to co-parent their 3-year-old son, Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic married cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. They reaffirmed their wedding vows in February 2023, incorporating both Hindu and Christian rituals.
Natasha recently shared a photo of a bag with the message, "It's that time of the year," along with plane and house emojis, implying a return trip to Serbia, her homeland.
This has piqued fans' interest, leading them to question if Natasa is indeed leaving Hardik's house for good.