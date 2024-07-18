Entertainment

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya announce divorce on Instagram

Finally, Natasa Stankovic made public her decision to end her relationship with cricket player Hardik Pandya.

Image credits: Instagram

The ex-duo published a statement on Thursday evening revealing they are no longer together. The statement was issued in an official capacity.

Image credits: Social Media

The couple on the post mentioned that it was a “tough decision” for both of them and shared that they will continue to co-parent their 3-year-old son, Agastya.

Image credits: Instagram

Natasa Stankovic married cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. They reaffirmed their wedding vows in February 2023, incorporating both Hindu and Christian rituals.

Image credits: Instagram

Natasha recently shared a photo of a bag with the message, "It's that time of the year," along with plane and house emojis, implying a return trip to Serbia, her homeland.

Image credits: Instagram

This has piqued fans' interest, leading them to question if Natasa is indeed leaving Hardik's house for good.

Image credits: Instagram
