Entertainment

Radhika Merchant FIRST pictures OUT; Ambani 'choti' bahu looks royal

Radhika Merchant captured everyone's attention with her regal wedding attire. She chose a lehenga by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her big day

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate

Traditional Lehenga Choice

Radhika wore a red and white Panetar-styled lehenga. The outfit featured intricate ivory zardozi cut-work, adding elegance and tradition to her bridal ensemble

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate

Exquisite Detailing

Her lehenga included trailing ghagra with detachable trail, showcasing meticulous craftsmanship. The design was both traditional, contemporary

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate

Stunning Veil and Dupatta

The ensemble was completed with a 5-meter head veil and a dupatta, enhancing its grandeur. The veil and dupatta added a touch of opulence

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate

Dramatic Shoulder Dupatta

A fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta elevated silhouette, adding maximal drama. This accessory was a standout feature, making her bridal look even more striking and memorable

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate

Elegant Jewelry Choices

Radhika accentuated her outfit with a stunning diamond and emerald neckpiece, choker, matching earrings, and a maang teeka. These jewelry pieces perfectly complemented her lehenga

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate

Perfect Bridal Look

Radhika Merchant's wedding look was a blend of tradition, modernity. Her choice of attire, accessories highlighted her impeccable style, making her a stunning bride who won hearts

Image credits: Instagram/Ambaniupdate
Find Next One