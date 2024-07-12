Entertainment

Anant, Radhika wedding: Rema gets over Rs 25 crore to perform 1 song

Image credits: X/Rema

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12, 2024.

Rema to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

'Calm down' singer Rema arriving in India to perform at the star-studded wedding in Mumbai.

Fee

The singer is charging $3 million, which is over Rs 25 crore, to perform his viral track at the wedding.

Rema in Mumbai

The Nigerian rapper has already traveled to India for the concert. 

Rema in Mumbai

Last night, he posted a video of himself on Instagram, strolling towards a private chartered plane.

