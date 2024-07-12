Anant, Radhika wedding: Rema gets over Rs 25 crore to perform 1 song

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12, 2024.
'Calm down' singer Rema arriving in India to perform at the star-studded wedding in Mumbai.
The singer is charging $3 million, which is over Rs 25 crore, to perform his viral track at the wedding.
The Nigerian rapper has already traveled to India for the concert.
Last night, he posted a video of himself on Instagram, strolling towards a private chartered plane.