What did celebrities gift Anant Ambani-Radhika at their wedding?

Entertainment
Former president and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos gifted them a Bugatti priced at Rs 11.50 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan gifted a luxurious apartment in France worth Rs 40 crore.
American actor and professional wrestler, John Cena gifted them a Lamborghini worth Rs 3 crore.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gifted a gold chain worth Rs 19 lakh.
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg sent them a private jet costing Rs 300 crore.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gifted the married couple a Mercedes worth Rs 9 crore.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave a handmade shawl worth Rs 25 lakh.
The Bachchan family gifted an emerald neckpiece worth Rs 30 crore.
Salman Khan gifted a sports bike worth Rs 15 crore.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gifted a customized Rolls Royce worth Rs 20 crore.
Akshay Kumar has gifted a gold pen worth Rs 60 lakh.