What did celebrities gift Anant Ambani-Radhika at their wedding?

Image credits: Instagram

Jeff Bezos

Former president and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos gifted them a Bugatti priced at Rs 11.50 crore.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Shah Rukh Khan and family

Shah Rukh Khan gifted a luxurious apartment in France worth Rs 40 crore.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

John Cena

American actor and professional wrestler, John Cena gifted them a Lamborghini worth Rs 3 crore.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gifted a gold chain worth Rs 19 lakh.

Image credits: instagram

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg sent them a private jet costing Rs 300 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gifted the married couple a Mercedes worth Rs 9 crore. 

Image credits: Image: Ranbir - Alia fan page / Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave a handmade shawl worth Rs 25 lakh.

Image credits: our own

The Bachchan family

The Bachchan family gifted an emerald neckpiece worth Rs 30 crore.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan

Salman Khan gifted a sports bike worth Rs 15 crore.

Image credits: Our own

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gifted a customized Rolls Royce worth Rs 20 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has gifted a gold pen worth Rs 60 lakh.

Image credits: Social media
