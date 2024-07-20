Entertainment

Sridevi to Ileana D'cruz: 6 actresses who conceived outside wedlock

From Sridevi to Ileana D'Cruz here are 6 Bollywood actresses who conceived outside wedlock. Let's check out the full list

Image credits: Instagram

Sridevi

Actress Sridevi got preganant with Janhvi Kapoor when Boney Kapoor was still married to his first wife

Image credits: Instagram

Neha Dhupia

Immediately after marrying actor Angad Bedi, actress Neha Dhupia announced her pregnancy and gave birth shortly

Image credits: Instagram

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta had daughter Masaba Gupta with Vivian Richards. She raised her as a single mother

Image credits: Instagram

Natasha Stankovic

Serbian actress Natasha announced her pregnancy before her marriage

Image credits: Instagram

Ileana D'cruz

It is rumoured that she conceived outside of marriage though it is not confirmed

Image credits: Instagram

Gabriella Demetriades

She had a son with actor Arjun Rampal before marriage

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One