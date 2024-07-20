Sridevi to Ileana D'cruz: 6 actresses who conceived outside wedlock

Entertainment
From Sridevi to Ileana D'Cruz here are 6 Bollywood actresses who conceived outside wedlock. Let's check out the full list
Actress Sridevi got preganant with Janhvi Kapoor when Boney Kapoor was still married to his first wife
Immediately after marrying actor Angad Bedi, actress Neha Dhupia announced her pregnancy and gave birth shortly
Neena Gupta had daughter Masaba Gupta with Vivian Richards. She raised her as a single mother
Serbian actress Natasha announced her pregnancy before her marriage
It is rumoured that she conceived outside of marriage though it is not confirmed
She had a son with actor Arjun Rampal before marriage