Hardik Pandya to Azaharuddin: 7 cricketers who are unlucky in love

Look at cricketers who are unlucky in love. Here's what happened.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic ended their marriage. They married three ways. 

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli ended his marriage in 2005. Later, he married Andrea Hewwit.  

Shane Warne

Shane Warne divorced his wife after a lengthy marriage. His engagement to Elizabeth Hurley ended in 2013.

Brett Lee

Lee, the Australian fast bowler, has also experienced ups and downs in his romantic life, with divorces affecting his personal journey.

Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen divorced in 2021. Separated after years of marriage.

Mohamed Shami

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami married Hasin Jahan. They split in 2018 after she accused him of domestic abuse and infidelity.

Mohammad Azaharuddin

His wife left former Indian Captain Mohammad Azaharuddin. He married actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996.

