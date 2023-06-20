Entertainment

Wazir to Shaitan - 7 OTT crime thrillers not to miss

Suspense thrillers are something that intrigues all and there is a bunch of them available on OTT platforms. Know which ones are a sure watch.

Image credits: Google

Wazir

Following the story of a suspended Anti-Terrorism Squad officer, this thriller stars Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Image credits: Google

Gulaal

This Anurag Kashyap directed film is about an abused law student who enters dirty politics to seek revenge.

Image credits: Google

Monsoon Shootout

This neo-noir action thriller film is about an encounter that goes wrong and the police in charge doesn’t know if the gangster in question died or not.

Image credits: Google

A Thursday

The film is about a nursery teacher, played by Yami Gautam, who holds a bunch of children hostage and produces a list of demands.

Image credits: Google

A Death in the Gunj

This English-language crime thriller is helmed by Konkona Sen Sharma where the shy protagonist, played by Vikrant Massey, gets involved in a murder.

Image credits: Google

Raat Akeli Hai

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi starrer Netflix thriller is a murder mystery which released in 2020 amidst the pandemic.

Image credits: Google

Shaitan

When the protagonist Amrita gets involved in a hit-and-run case, her life turns upside down in this Bejoy Nambiar thriller.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One