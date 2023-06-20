Wazir to Shaitan - 7 OTT crime thrillers not to miss

Entertainment
Suspense thrillers are something that intrigues all and there is a bunch of them available on OTT platforms. Know which ones are a sure watch.
Following the story of a suspended Anti-Terrorism Squad officer, this thriller stars Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan.
This Anurag Kashyap directed film is about an abused law student who enters dirty politics to seek revenge.
This neo-noir action thriller film is about an encounter that goes wrong and the police in charge doesn’t know if the gangster in question died or not.
The film is about a nursery teacher, played by Yami Gautam, who holds a bunch of children hostage and produces a list of demands.
This English-language crime thriller is helmed by Konkona Sen Sharma where the shy protagonist, played by Vikrant Massey, gets involved in a murder.
This Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi starrer Netflix thriller is a murder mystery which released in 2020 amidst the pandemic.
When the protagonist Amrita gets involved in a hit-and-run case, her life turns upside down in this Bejoy Nambiar thriller.