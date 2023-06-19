Vincenzo to Squid Game - Top 7 K-dramas on Netflix

Entertainment
Want to immerse yourself in the world of Korean dramas? Here are the top suggestions you can stream on Netflix.
This K-drama is about how a Korean-born Italian brought up mafia while visiting his motherland gets caught up in a mess and finds an unlikely ally in a lawyer.
A powerful mage enters a blind woman’s body by mistake and encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.
When a surgeon and a soldier cross paths, the romance between them is undeniable.
This K-drama is about a group of five doctors who were friends since undergrad and now work together.
This dark fairy-tale romance takes off when a mental hospital caretaker crosses paths with a children's books writer and they open up a road to emotional healing.
A teenage fencer with big ambitions meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life, and they become a support to each other.
Contestants accept the offer to enter an apparently harmless competition to win money. However, things are not what they seem.