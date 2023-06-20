Entertainment

Adipurush: 7 Biggest Mistakes audience noticed

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has provoked a new wave of criticism after its release. The audience has now identified the team's top ten blunders.

Lankesh

The crowd has harshly ridiculed Ravana's 10 heads. They also compared the actor's hairdo to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.
 

Tapori Dialogues

Dialogues in the film disappointed both the audience and the reviewers. However, the producers have stated that the dialogue will be changed.

Janaki's kidnapping scene

Ravana kidnaps Sita in Pushpaka Vimana. On the other hand, in Adipurush, Ravana was spotted in a black bat-dragon-like bird, giving us GOT vibe. 

Kriti Sanon's outfit

Kriti is dressed in various hues. However, according to the epic Ramayana, Lord Rama and Sita went into exile and wore ochre-coloured attire.

Lord Ram

Aside from the words, the filmmakers depicted Lord Rama, also known as Raghava, as a furious and aggressive guy.
 

The set design for Lanka

According to the legend, Ravana's Lanka was composed of gold, but the crowd mocked Om Raut's film for depicting it in black and white; resembling Thor's Asgard but in black.

Tattooed Meghnath

The public has started a meme fest online using Indrajit's character Meghnath, who has many tattoos. 

