Adipurush: 7 Biggest Mistakes audience noticed

Entertainment
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has provoked a new wave of criticism after its release. The audience has now identified the team's top ten blunders.
The crowd has harshly ridiculed Ravana's 10 heads. They also compared the actor's hairdo to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.
Dialogues in the film disappointed both the audience and the reviewers. However, the producers have stated that the dialogue will be changed.
Ravana kidnaps Sita in Pushpaka Vimana. On the other hand, in Adipurush, Ravana was spotted in a black bat-dragon-like bird, giving us GOT vibe.
Kriti is dressed in various hues. However, according to the epic Ramayana, Lord Rama and Sita went into exile and wore ochre-coloured attire.
Aside from the words, the filmmakers depicted Lord Rama, also known as Raghava, as a furious and aggressive guy.
According to the legend, Ravana's Lanka was composed of gold, but the crowd mocked Om Raut's film for depicting it in black and white; resembling Thor's Asgard but in black.
The public has started a meme fest online using Indrajit's character Meghnath, who has many tattoos.