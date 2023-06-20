Entertainment

Back to the Future to Avengers: Endgame – 7 best time travel movies

Time travel movies are both mind-boggling and exciting, especially when directed by Christopher Nolan. Know which sci-fi adventures to watch when in the mood for some time travel.

Image credits: Image: Google

Back to the Future

This Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 cult classic is the ultimate time travel movie. We see a teenager, Marty riding on a time machine back to the date when his parents fell in love.

Image credits: Image: Google

Interstellar

When it comes to time travel, this movie of Nolan’s cannot be ignored. It looks into faster-than-light travel theory while telling the emotional story of a father-daughter love.

Image credits: Image: Google

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Director James Cameron’s Terminator 2 starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, sees time-traveling robots on the opposite sides of trying to kill and protect a mother-son duo.

Image credits: Image: Google

X-Men: Days of Future Past

One of the most successful movies of the X-Men franchise, it sees Wolverine going back in time to prevent an apocalyptic event.

Image credits: Image: Google

Tenet

With all the trappings of a Christopher Nolan flick, this film takes time travel movies one step further by introducing the concept of time inversion.

Image credits: Image: Google

Looper

This Rian Johnson directed film is about a hitman named Joe, who comes face to face with his future self for assassination.

Image credits: Image: Google

Avengers: Endgame

This list is incomplete without the time heist movie which was a rage in the theatres as it brought the end of an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image credits: Image: Google
Find Next One