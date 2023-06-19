Never Have I Ever to Gossip Girl: 7 shows similar to Emily in Paris

Entertainment
The drama that ensues with a new job and a new life is opening up season after season. Check out these other shows if you have binged the entirety of Emily in Paris.
A Mindy Kaling masterpiece, an Indian American teenager works to create a new image for herself, and things take a new turn with high school and of course, boys!
Who does not know this show! Four friends trying to figure out life, work, men and just staying on track amidst the bustling life of New York city. A must-watch.
Always worth a rewatch, the show is narrated by the Gossip Girl, whose blog tracks the high and wealthy, their life and problems in their upper East side life.
If it’s the ‘making it on your own’ that you loved, then this show is perfect. Set in the 50’s New York, Midge Maisel makes it as a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her.
Working at a fashion magazine, having the best outfits and navigating life with an amazing group of friends? Now that is as close to Emily in Paris as it gets.
Mindy Kaling is just WOW! With blind confidence and bold outfit choices, Mindy is very much similar to Emily and this is one of Kaling’s best.
Abbi and Ilana live in New York, both equally awkward and hysterical, try to get through the amazing adventures they have, giving the audience a great time.