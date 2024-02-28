Entertainment

Rajinikanth teams up with Sajid Nadiadwala for film

Bollywood movies of Thalaiva

Image credits: Instagram

Rajinikanth signs Sajid Nadiadwal's film

On Tuesday, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced his collaboration with south superstar Rajinikanth, for a feature film.

Image credits: Instagram

'Andha Kanoon' (1983)

This action-packed drama starred Rajinikanth alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The film was a huge success at the box office.

Image credits: IMDb

'Hum' (1991)

Rajinikanth portrayed the character of Tiger, a benevolent gangster, in this multi-starrer hit film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Kimi Katkar.

Image credits: IMDb

'Chaalbaaz' (1989)

In this comedy-drama, Rajinikanth shared the screen with Sridevi in a story about twin sisters separated at birth. The film was a commercial success and received critical acclaim.

Image credits: IMDb

'Bhagwaan Dada' (1986)

Rajinikanth plays a compassionate man who becomes a father figure to a young boy in this emotional drama. The film was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

Image credits: IMDb

'Khoon Ka Karz' (1991)

Rajinikanth starred in this action-packed film where he seeks revenge against his adversaries. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast, was a box-office hit.

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One