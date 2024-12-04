Was Sunil Pal really kidnapped? Full truth behind his return revealed

Entertainment
News of comedian Sunil Pal's sudden disappearance caused a stir. His family and fans were worried.
Sunil Pal's worried wife filed a police complaint after his sudden disappearance and lack of information.
Reports suggest comedian Sunil Pal was out of Mumbai for a show. He was expected to return home by Tuesday, but he didn't.
The latest update on comedian Sunil Pal reveals he called the police himself, stating he wasn't missing but kidnapped.
Sunil Pal will hold a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday to reveal who kidnapped him and where he was.
Sunil Pal is a talented comedian. He won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 and has performed with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and Johnny Lever.
Sunil Pal has not only been on comedy shows but has also appeared in Bollywood films like Hum Tum, Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, Krazzy 4, and Kick.
