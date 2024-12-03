Entertainment

Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan-8 actors earning Rs 100+ Crores Per Film

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charged 100 crore rupees for Pathaan and Jawan.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan reportedly charges 100 crore rupees for most of his films.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan reportedly charged 100 crore rupees for Tiger 3.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth charged 110 crore rupees for Jailer.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan charged 150 crore rupees for Indian 2.

Prabhas

Prabhas charged 150 crore rupees for Kalki 2898 AD.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay reportedly charged 200 crore rupees for his film 'Leo'.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun reportedly charged over 300 crore rupees for Pushpa 2, making him the highest-paid Indian actor.

