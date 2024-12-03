Allu Arjun to Shah Rukh Khan-8 actors earning Rs 100+ Crores Per Film

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charged 100 crore rupees for Pathaan and Jawan.
Aamir Khan reportedly charges 100 crore rupees for most of his films.
Salman Khan reportedly charged 100 crore rupees for Tiger 3.
Rajinikanth charged 110 crore rupees for Jailer.
Kamal Haasan charged 150 crore rupees for Indian 2.
Prabhas charged 150 crore rupees for Kalki 2898 AD.
Thalapathy Vijay reportedly charged 200 crore rupees for his film 'Leo'.
Allu Arjun reportedly charged over 300 crore rupees for Pushpa 2, making him the highest-paid Indian actor.
