Entertainment

Arya to Sarrainodu: 7 Allu Arjun hits bigger than Pushpa

Pushpa 1 was made on a budget of 150 CR and earned 350 CR, resulting in a 133% profit. Here are 7 of Allu Arjun's low-budget films that were bigger hits than Pushpa 1.

1. Gangotri (2003)

Budget: 3 Crores INR

Worldwide Gross: 11 Crores INR

Profit: 266.6%

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

2. Arya (2004)

Budget: 4 Crores INR

Worldwide Gross: 30 Crores INR

Profit: 650%

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

3. Desamuduru (2007)

Budget: 10 Crores INR

Worldwide Gross: 39 Crores INR

Profit: 290%

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

4. Race Gurram (2014)

Budget: 40 Crores INR

Worldwide Gross: 102 Crores INR

Profit: 155%

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

5. Duvvada Jagannadham (2017)

Budget: 40 Crores INR

Worldwide Gross: 115 Crores INR

Profit: 187.5%

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

6. Sarrainodu (2016)

Budget: 50 Crores INR

Worldwide Gross: 127 Crores INR

Profit: 154%

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

7. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

Budget: 75 Crores INR

Worldwide Gross: 255 Crores INR

Profit: 240%

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

