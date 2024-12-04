Arya to Sarrainodu: 7 Allu Arjun hits bigger than Pushpa

Entertainment
Pushpa 1 was made on a budget of 150 CR and earned 350 CR, resulting in a 133% profit. Here are 7 of Allu Arjun's low-budget films that were bigger hits than Pushpa 1.
Budget: 3 Crores INR
Worldwide Gross: 11 Crores INR
Profit: 266.6%
Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster
Budget: 4 Crores INR
Worldwide Gross: 30 Crores INR
Profit: 650%
Budget: 10 Crores INR
Worldwide Gross: 39 Crores INR
Profit: 290%
Budget: 40 Crores INR
Worldwide Gross: 102 Crores INR
Profit: 155%
Worldwide Gross: 115 Crores INR
Profit: 187.5%
Budget: 50 Crores INR
Worldwide Gross: 127 Crores INR
Profit: 154%
Budget: 75 Crores INR
Worldwide Gross: 255 Crores INR
Profit: 240%
