Entertainment
Shloka Mehta's expensive and regal pearl-studded blouse features a backless look with 3-4 bows and a halter neck.
Shloka Mehta paired a floral off-shoulder blouse with a plain skirt, creating a popular rose-patterned look.
Shloka Mehta embraced the timeless sequin trend with this star-embroidered square-neck blouse.
Shloka Mehta's double-shaded balloon sleeve chiffon blouse added a touch of elegance to her Manish Malhotra saree.
Shloka Mehta's zari work boat neck blouse, featuring long sleeves, complemented her silk lehenga beautifully.
Shloka Mehta's multi-colored thread net blouse, paired with a matching lehenga, created a vibrant look.
Shloka Mehta's heavily sequined and embroidered blouse showcased the popular sequin trend of 2024.
Shloka Mehta added a bold touch to her lehenga with this fur-detailed V-neck blouse, featuring a backless design.
