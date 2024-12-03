Entertainment

Shloka Mehta's Reigning Blouse Styles of 2024

Bow Backless Pearl Blouse

Shloka Mehta's expensive and regal pearl-studded blouse features a backless look with 3-4 bows and a halter neck.

Off-Shoulder Blouse Design

Shloka Mehta paired a floral off-shoulder blouse with a plain skirt, creating a popular rose-patterned look.

Square Neck Sequin Blouse

Shloka Mehta embraced the timeless sequin trend with this star-embroidered square-neck blouse.

Balloon Sleeve Chiffon Blouse

Shloka Mehta's double-shaded balloon sleeve chiffon blouse added a touch of elegance to her Manish Malhotra saree.

Zari Work Boat Neck Blouse

Shloka Mehta's zari work boat neck blouse, featuring long sleeves, complemented her silk lehenga beautifully.

Thread Embroidery Net Blouse

Shloka Mehta's multi-colored thread net blouse, paired with a matching lehenga, created a vibrant look.

Sequin Work Embroidered Blouse

Shloka Mehta's heavily sequined and embroidered blouse showcased the popular sequin trend of 2024.

Fur Detailing V-Neck Blouse

Shloka Mehta added a bold touch to her lehenga with this fur-detailed V-neck blouse, featuring a backless design.

