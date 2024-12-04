Entertainment

Stree 2 to Article 370: Top 6 most profitable films of 2024

Many Hindi films released in 2024. Do you know which movies were the most profitable at the box office? In Year Ender 2024, learn about the 6 most profitable movies.

6. Article 370 (Release Date: February 23, 2024)

This film, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, was made for ₹40 crore. The film earned ₹84.40 crore, resulting in a profit of 110%.

5. Shaitan (Release Date: March 8, 2024)

Made for ₹65 crore, this film earned ₹151 crore. The film's profit was 132.30%. It stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janhvi Bodhivala.

4. Kalki 2898 AD (Release Date: June 27, 2024)

The film (Hindi version only) cost ₹115 crore and earned ₹295 crore. With a profit of 156.52%, it stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

3. Hanuman (Release Date: January 12, 2024)

This Teja Sajja starrer (Hindi version only) cost ₹17 crore and earned ₹58 crore, resulting in a 241.17% profit.

2. Munjya (Release Date: June 7, 2024)

Made on a budget of ₹30 crore, this film earned ₹108 crore at the box office. With a profit of 260%, it stars Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma.

1. Stree 2 (Release Date: August 15, 2024)

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, this film had a budget of ₹60 crore and earned ₹627.50 crore, resulting in a 945.83% profit.

