Entertainment
Vivek Oberoi was seen at Swami Chidanand's ashram during the Kumbh Mela years ago.
Preity Zinta attended the Kumbh Mela in 2013.
Shilpa Shetty is also on this list. She went to bathe in the Kumbh in 2013.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has bathed in the Kumbh Mela.
Several photos of Rakhi Sawant attending the Kumbh Mela went viral on social media.
Poonam Pandey shared photos on social media saying she had bathed in the Kumbh.
