Entertainment

6 Celebrities at the Kumbh Mela

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi was seen at Swami Chidanand's ashram during the Kumbh Mela years ago.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta attended the Kumbh Mela in 2013.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is also on this list. She went to bathe in the Kumbh in 2013.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has bathed in the Kumbh Mela.

Rakhi Sawant

Several photos of Rakhi Sawant attending the Kumbh Mela went viral on social media.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey shared photos on social media saying she had bathed in the Kumbh.

