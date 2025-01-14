Entertainment

Kai Po Che to Patang: 7 movies on kite flying for Makar Sankranti

The sky fills with kites on Makar Sankranti

Kite flying is an age-old tradition on Makar Sankranti, often glamorized in films.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The entire family, including Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, fly kites on the rooftop in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

1947- Earth

Deepa Mehta's 1947- Earth beautifully portrays the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film, Kai Po Che, features a memorable Makar Sankranti sequence.

Raees - Udi Udi Jaye

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees features the song Udi Udi Jaye, released during Makar Sankranti 2017.

Patang

The 2012 film Patang, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, revolves around a kite-flying competition.

Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket includes a Makar Sankranti sequence showcasing her running.

Sultan

Kite flying plays a significant role in Salman Khan's Sultan.

