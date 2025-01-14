Kai Po Che to Patang: 7 movies on kite flying for Makar Sankranti

Entertainment
Kite flying is an age-old tradition on Makar Sankranti, often glamorized in films.
The entire family, including Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, fly kites on the rooftop in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Deepa Mehta's 1947- Earth beautifully portrays the festival of Makar Sankranti.
Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film, Kai Po Che, features a memorable Makar Sankranti sequence.
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees features the song Udi Udi Jaye, released during Makar Sankranti 2017.
The 2012 film Patang, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, revolves around a kite-flying competition.
Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket includes a Makar Sankranti sequence showcasing her running.
Kite flying plays a significant role in Salman Khan's Sultan.
