(PHOTOS) Inside Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Alibaugh home

Entertainment
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently bought a luxurious holiday home in Alibag for ₹13 crores. You can copy their interior design
Create a small seating area outside your home with sofas and tables to enjoy nature
For a spacious and luxurious living room, opt for an open roof design with large sliding windows or doors
Create an aesthetic balcony with chairs, a sofa, plants, and a cozy seating area
Paint your bedroom in light, pastel colors. Add brown wardrobes, a TV, a chair, and flower pots
Ensure proper lighting in your bedroom with windows. Add plants for an aesthetic touch
Create a luxurious bathroom with pastel colors and a large mirror, just like Virat and Anushka's
Add indoor plants near your staircase for a stylish and soothing look in a duplex home
