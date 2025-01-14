Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Inside Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Alibaugh home

Virat Anushka's Holiday Home

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently bought a luxurious holiday home in Alibag for ₹13 crores. You can copy their interior design

Outdoor Seating Area

Create a small seating area outside your home with sofas and tables to enjoy nature

Open Roof Living Area

For a spacious and luxurious living room, opt for an open roof design with large sliding windows or doors

Balcony Seating Area

Create an aesthetic balcony with chairs, a sofa, plants, and a cozy seating area

Simple Aesthetic Bedroom

Paint your bedroom in light, pastel colors. Add brown wardrobes, a TV, a chair, and flower pots

Focus on Lighting

Ensure proper lighting in your bedroom with windows. Add plants for an aesthetic touch

Luxury Bathroom Look

Create a luxurious bathroom with pastel colors and a large mirror, just like Virat and Anushka's

Plants Near Staircase

Add indoor plants near your staircase for a stylish and soothing look in a duplex home

