Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: 7 stars with no releases in 2025

Entertainment
Many superstars will not be seen on screen in 2025. These include names from Shahrukh Khan to Deepika Padukone
Shahrukh Khan had no film release in 2024 and will not be seen in any movie in 2025 either. His film 'King' will release in 2026
Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' was released in 2023. He wasn't seen in any film in 2024. He also has no movie releasing in 2025. He will be seen in the film 'Ramayana' in 2026
Deepika Padukone appeared in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' in 2024. However, she will have no releases in 2025. She is currently on maternity leave
Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Stree 2' made a big splash at the box office in 2024. However, Shraddha will not be seen in any film in 2025. Her film 'Stree 3' will release in 2027
Katrina Kaif was seen in the film 'Merry Christmas' in 2024. It is being reported that she will not have any film releasing in 2025
Rani Mukerji was not seen in any film in 2024. She also has no film releasing in 2025. She will be seen in 'Mardaani 3', which will release in 2026
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in the film 'Ponniyin Selvan', which was released in 2023. She had no film release in 2024 and will not be seen in any movie in 2025 either
