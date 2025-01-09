Who is Simar Bhatia? Akshay Kumar's niece to debut with Agastya Nanda

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia, is currently the talk of the town. Akshay is also very excited about his niece's debut.
Simar Bhatia is trending because she is among the starkids debuting in 2025.
Simar Bhatia is the daughter of Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia, from her first marriage to Vaibhav Kapoor.
Simar Bhatia is very glamorous. Her Instagram is full of glamorous photos, and she is quite active on social media.
Reports suggest Simar Bhatia will debut in 'Ikkiis', directed by Sriram Raghavan.
Simar Bhatia debuts in 'Ikkiis' alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat are also in the film.
