Entertainment

Who is Simar Bhatia? Akshay Kumar's niece to debut with Agastya Nanda

Akshay Kumar's niece making her debut

Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia, is currently the talk of the town. Akshay is also very excited about his niece's debut.

Why is Akshay Kumar's niece trending?

Simar Bhatia is trending because she is among the starkids debuting in 2025.

Simar is Akshay Kumar's sister's daughter

Simar Bhatia is the daughter of Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia, from her first marriage to Vaibhav Kapoor.

Simar Bhatia is very glamorous

Simar Bhatia is very glamorous. Her Instagram is full of glamorous photos, and she is quite active on social media.

Which film will Simar Bhatia appear in?

Reports suggest Simar Bhatia will debut in 'Ikkiis', directed by Sriram Raghavan.

About Simar Bhatia's film 'Ikkiis'

Simar Bhatia debuts in 'Ikkiis' alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat are also in the film.

Sargun Mehta’s 8 stunning saree looks for every occasion

Farhan Akhtar’s diet and workout routine REVEALED!

Farhan Akhtar's luxurious Rs 35 crore Mumbai bungalow- Inside Photos

Mohabbatein to Mission Kashmir: 8 highest grossing films of 2000