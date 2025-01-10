Hrithik Roshan Net worth: Check assets, cars, luxurious home of star

Entertainment
He has an impressive net worth of ₹3,100 crore, making him one of the wealthiest actors in Bollywood with significant earnings from various ventures.
Known for his blockbuster roles in films like Krissh, War, and Fighter, Hrithik commands a fee of up to ₹100 crore per movie project.
Hrithik founded HRX, a successful sportswear brand valued at ₹7,300 crore as of 2024, making it one of the most profitable businesses owned by an actor.
The actor owns luxury cars including a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, Mercedes Maybach S600, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, and Mini Cooper S Convertible, plus a ₹3 crore vanity van
Hrithik Roshan's lavish home in Juhu, Mumbai, is valued at over ₹100 crore, reflecting his luxurious lifestyle and success in both films and business ventures.
The actor endorses major brands like Zebronics, Bisk Farm, Probus Insurance, Zomato, Mountain Dew, Beardo, Games24x7, Myntra, and Arrow, boosting his business portfolio.
