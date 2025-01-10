Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Net worth: Check assets, cars, luxurious home of star

Image credits: Twitter

Net worth

He has an impressive net worth of ₹3,100 crore, making him one of the wealthiest actors in Bollywood with significant earnings from various ventures.

 

Image credits: instagram

Film Fees

Known for his blockbuster roles in films like Krissh, War, and Fighter, Hrithik commands a fee of up to ₹100 crore per movie project.

 

Image credits: instagram

HRX

Hrithik founded HRX, a successful sportswear brand valued at ₹7,300 crore as of 2024, making it one of the most profitable businesses owned by an actor.

 

Image credits: instagram

Cars Colections

The actor owns luxury cars including a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, Mercedes Maybach S600, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, and Mini Cooper S Convertible, plus a ₹3 crore vanity van

Image credits: Social Media

Lavish Home

Hrithik Roshan's lavish home in Juhu, Mumbai, is valued at over ₹100 crore, reflecting his luxurious lifestyle and success in both films and business ventures.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Brand Endorsement

The actor endorses major brands like Zebronics, Bisk Farm, Probus Insurance, Zomato, Mountain Dew, Beardo, Games24x7, Myntra, and Arrow, boosting his business portfolio.

Image credits: instagram

