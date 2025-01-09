Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan: 7 Celebs who became father after 50

Entertainment
Arjun Rampal was 50 years old when he became a father for the fourth time
Shah Rukh Khan was 50 years old when his youngest son AbRam was born
Dharmendra was 50 years old at the time of his second daughter Ahana's birth
Saif Ali Khan was 51 years old when he became a father for the fourth time from his second marriage
According to media reports, Farhan Akhtar is also set to become a father for the fourth time at 51
Bhojpuri star and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari became a father for the third time at the age of 51
Sanjay Dutt was 51 years old when his twins, Shahraan and Iqra, were born
