Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan: 7 Celebs who became father after 50

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal was 50 years old when he became a father for the fourth time

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was 50 years old when his youngest son AbRam was born

Dharmendra

Dharmendra was 50 years old at the time of his second daughter Ahana's birth

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was 51 years old when he became a father for the fourth time from his second marriage

Farhan Akhtar

According to media reports, Farhan Akhtar is also set to become a father for the fourth time at 51

Manoj Tiwari

Bhojpuri star and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari became a father for the third time at the age of 51

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was 51 years old when his twins, Shahraan and Iqra, were born

