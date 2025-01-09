Entertainment
Choose a plain red saree like Tripti Dimri for a touch of simplicity on Makar Sankranti. Pair it with a one-strip bralette-sequin blouse and pearl jewelry.
For a bold look on a budget, nothing beats an organza saree. Tripti Dimri opted for a plain look. You can also choose thread and embroidery work. Pair with nude makeup.
A black saree like Tripti Dimri's can be found online for under 700 rupees. Team it up with a silver blouse and long earrings to look like a style queen.
A floral print saree enhances any gathering. Pair it with a mirror work or embroidered blouse. Ready-made sarees like this are easily available between 800-1000 rupees.
Printed silk sarees are best for formal wear. You can wear them to the office as well as to parties and functions. Add lace to the border for a heavier look.
Tripti's multicolor organza saree with zari work on the border is perfect for parties. She completed the look with a contrasting pink multicolor blouse.
If you're on a budget, a 500 rupee satin saree paired with any sleeveless blouse can create a stylish look. These are very trendy right now and easily available online and offline.
Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan: 7 Celebs who became father after 50
Who is Simar Bhatia? Akshay Kumar's niece to debut with Agastya Nanda
Sargun Mehta’s 8 stunning saree looks for every occasion
Farhan Akhtar’s diet and workout routine REVEALED!