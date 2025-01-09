Entertainment

Tripti Dimri Inspired Saree for Makar Sankranti

Sober Red Saree

Choose a plain red saree like Tripti Dimri for a touch of simplicity on Makar Sankranti. Pair it with a one-strip bralette-sequin blouse and pearl jewelry.

Organza Simple Saree

For a bold look on a budget, nothing beats an organza saree. Tripti Dimri opted for a plain look. You can also choose thread and embroidery work. Pair with nude makeup.

Plain Black Saree

A black saree like Tripti Dimri's can be found online for under 700 rupees. Team it up with a silver blouse and long earrings to look like a style queen.

Floral Print Saree

A floral print saree enhances any gathering. Pair it with a mirror work or embroidered blouse. Ready-made sarees like this are easily available between 800-1000 rupees.

Printed Silk Saree

Printed silk sarees are best for formal wear. You can wear them to the office as well as to parties and functions. Add lace to the border for a heavier look.

Multicolor Saree Design

Tripti's multicolor organza saree with zari work on the border is perfect for parties. She completed the look with a contrasting pink multicolor blouse.

Simple Satin Saree

If you're on a budget, a 500 rupee satin saree paired with any sleeveless blouse can create a stylish look. These are very trendy right now and easily available online and offline.

