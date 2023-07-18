Entertainment

Waiting for Oppenheimer? 7 best Christopher Nolan movies

Each of these films showcases Nolan's exceptional storytelling abilities, innovative concepts, and penchant for exploring complex themes.

Inception (2010)

A mind-bending heist film that explores the realm of dreams, blurring the lines between reality and imagination. The film has an intricate plot and stunning visual effects.

Memento (2000)

A psychological thriller told in reverse chronological order, the film follows a man with short-term memory loss who seeks revenge for his wife's murder.

The Dark Knight (2008)

This iconic superhero film showcases Nolan's dark and gritty take on Batman, featuring an unforgettable performance by Heath Ledger as the Joker.

Dunkirk (2017)

Based on the true events of the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II, this film is a masterclass in tension and suspense.

The Prestige (2006)

Set in the world of 19th-century magicians, the film explores obsession, rivalry, and the blurred line between illusion and reality. It keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

Interstellar (2014)

Nolan's visually stunning space epic intertwines scientific concepts and emotional depth as explorers embark on a mission to save humanity, offering a thought-provoking visual experience.

Tenet (2020)

It is a mind-bending sci-fi thriller that follows a protagonist who must manipulate time to prevent a global catastrophe, leading to a thrilling and complex narrative.

