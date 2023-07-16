Stranger Things to Teen Wolf 7 best teen supernatural shows on OTT

Entertainment
The world of teen supernatural shows has always fascinated the audience. Paranormal adventures and dark secrets await in every episode, and keep viewers engaged.
Set in the 1980s, this series follows a group of kids as they encounter supernatural phenomena, government conspiracies, and a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.
This show focuses on a teenage girl who falls in love with a 162-year-old vampire, leading her into a world of supernatural beings, love triangles, and dark secrets.
A spin-off of 'The Vampire Diaries', this show is set in a supernatural school and follows witches, vampires, and werewolves as they learn to control their powers.
Adapted from Cassandra Clare's bestselling book series, this show follows a group of young demon hunters known as Shadowhunters as they protect the world from supernatural threats.
This show tells the story of three siblings who discover magical keys that unlock various supernatural abilities and secrets in their family's ancestral home.
This dark reimagining of the classic character Sabrina Spellman follows a teenage witch as she balances her mortal life with her destiny as a witch.
This supernatural drama revolves around a high school student who becomes a werewolf and must navigate the challenges of balancing his newfound abilities with his everyday life.