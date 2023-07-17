Entertainment

OMG 2 to Vicky Donor: 7 films that gave us sex education

With Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' making headlines for talking about sex education, this is not the first film in Bollywood to do so. 

Image credits: Google

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'OMG 2' will be talking about introducing sex education in schools.

Image credits: Instagram

Good Newz

This is another Akshay Kumar starrer movie that talked about the misconceptions governing infertility and IVF (In-vitro fertilization).

Image credits: Google

Doctor G

This Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet starrer film breaks the myth that a man cannot be a gynecologist, and also deals with under-age pregnancy.

Image credits: Google

Helmet

This movie talks about a very simple yet relevant social problem, that is, how people are avert talking about and using condoms. Aparshakti Khurrana played the lead in this film.

Image credits: Google

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

This Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pendekar starrer film talks about men's erectile dysfunction and the shame propagated around it.

Image credits: Google

Padman

Inspired by true events, this film talks about the misconceptions around menstruation and menstrual hygiene, especially in rural India.

Image credits: Google

Vicky Donor

This Shoojit Sircar directed film talks about the taboo around infertility and sperm donation. The film was a huge hit in the box office and made Ayushmann Khurrana a star.

Image credits: Google
