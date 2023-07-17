OMG 2 to Vicky Donor: 7 films that gave us sex education

Entertainment
With Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' making headlines for talking about sex education, this is not the first film in Bollywood to do so.
Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'OMG 2' will be talking about introducing sex education in schools.
This is another Akshay Kumar starrer movie that talked about the misconceptions governing infertility and IVF (In-vitro fertilization).
This Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet starrer film breaks the myth that a man cannot be a gynecologist, and also deals with under-age pregnancy.
This movie talks about a very simple yet relevant social problem, that is, how people are avert talking about and using condoms. Aparshakti Khurrana played the lead in this film.
This Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pendekar starrer film talks about men's erectile dysfunction and the shame propagated around it.
Inspired by true events, this film talks about the misconceptions around menstruation and menstrual hygiene, especially in rural India.
This Shoojit Sircar directed film talks about the taboo around infertility and sperm donation. The film was a huge hit in the box office and made Ayushmann Khurrana a star.